Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 164.63 ($2.14) and traded as low as GBX 160.50 ($2.09). Henderson High Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 161.50 ($2.10), with a volume of 129,297 shares.

Henderson High Income Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55. The firm has a market cap of £278.01 million, a P/E ratio of 702.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 163.17.

Insider Activity

In other Henderson High Income Trust news, insider Francesca Ecsery bought 2,945 shares of Henderson High Income Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £4,977.05 ($6,478.85). 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Henderson High Income Trust

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

