Head-To-Head Review: Royale Energy (ROYL) & Its Competitors

Volatility and Risk

Royale Energy has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royale Energy’s rivals have a beta of -14.29, indicating that their average stock price is 1,529% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Royale Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Royale Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royale Energy -117.54% N/A N/A Royale Energy Competitors -3.45% 7.26% 6.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Royale Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Royale Energy $2.16 million -$1.83 million -1.21 Royale Energy Competitors $10.99 billion $1.07 billion -617.70

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Royale Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy. Royale Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

53.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.8% of Royale Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Royale Energy rivals beat Royale Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Royale Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Royale Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royale Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.