Head to Head Analysis: Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) & SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK)

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) and SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southern Missouri Bancorp and SR Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Missouri Bancorp $166.92 million 4.40 $50.18 million $4.35 14.97 SR Bancorp $38.38 million 2.71 -$10.86 million $0.12 92.09

Southern Missouri Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SR Bancorp. Southern Missouri Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SR Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Missouri Bancorp 17.44% 10.32% 1.07% SR Bancorp 2.25% 0.50% 0.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.5% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of SR Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of SR Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Southern Missouri Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SR Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and SR Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Missouri Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 SR Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Southern Missouri Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $63.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.29%. Given Southern Missouri Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Southern Missouri Bancorp is more favorable than SR Bancorp.

Summary

Southern Missouri Bancorp beats SR Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts. It also provides loans, such as residential mortgage, commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity, direct and indirect automobile loans, second mortgages, mobile home loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, the company offers fiduciary and investment management services; commercial and consumer insurance; online and mobile banking services; and debit or credit cards. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans comprising one- to four family-residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and rehabilitation loans; and bill payment services. In addition, it is involved in the investment activities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

