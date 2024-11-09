HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO)

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 93.70% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Evotec’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.70 to $3.80 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evotec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

EVO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 188,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Evotec has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evotec during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evotec in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Evotec in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Evotec by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 114,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 67,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Evotec in the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health.

