Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $983.38 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 31.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

HE stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. 4,202,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.53. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HE. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

