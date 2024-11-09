Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 221.2% annually over the last three years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a payout ratio of 63.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.60. 3,420,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,390. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

Several research firms have commented on HASI. Baird R W raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

