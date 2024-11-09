Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Trading Up 20.1% After Earnings Beat

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 20.1% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.53. Approximately 2,931,053 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 7,737,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $937.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.47 million. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 33.23% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

