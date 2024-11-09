Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 132.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,379,000 after purchasing an additional 557,350 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $23,211,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 130,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 29,845 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $13,927,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 456,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $525,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,583,199.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $570,133.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,729.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $525,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,583,199.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,834 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $60.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 9.15. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $65.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.43% and a return on equity of 179.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

