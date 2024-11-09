Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HAL. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.79.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.1 %

HAL stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.23. 9,742,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,816,506. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,669 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 154,286 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 111,482 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 204.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 742,334 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

