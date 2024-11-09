Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Haemonetics updated its FY25 guidance to $4.45-4.75 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.450-4.750 EPS.

Haemonetics stock opened at $87.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $97.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.65.

HAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.88.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

