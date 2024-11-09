Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Guild from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guild from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of GHLD opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06. Guild has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $18.25.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.21. Guild had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $285.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Guild will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guild in the third quarter worth $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guild in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Guild by 8.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Guild by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Guild by 2.1% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

