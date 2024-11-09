Graypoint LLC Raises Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $54.14 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

