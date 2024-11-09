Graybug Vision Appoints Stephen Bardin as Chief Financial Officer

Graybug Vision, a Delaware corporation trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol GRAY, announced in an 8-K filing that Dan Geffken has resigned as the company’s interim Chief Financial Officer. Effective November 6, 2024, Graybug Vision’s board of directors appointed Stephen Bardin to assume the roles of Chief Financial Officer, principal financial officer, and principal accounting officer.

Stephen Bardin, aged 35, has been associated with the company since April 2024 as a consultant. Bardin brings a wealth of experience, having served previously as the Chief Financial Officer at ATAI Life Sciences N.V. and in various capacities at BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering in biomedical engineering from Duke University.

As part of his appointment, Graybug Vision has offered Bardin an initial annual base salary of $380,000, along with a one-time signing bonus of $20,000 payable by January 15, 2025. Bardin is also eligible for an annual discretionary performance bonus. The company granted him a stock option to purchase up to 100,000 shares of common stock and 40,000 restricted stock units, both under the 2023 Equity Incentive Plan.

In the event of termination without cause or for good reason, Bardin is entitled to certain severance benefits, details of which are outlined in his Offer Letter and the Company’s Change in Control and Severance Policy.

The full Offer Letter and Consulting Agreement will be filed as exhibits in Graybug Vision’s upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2024.

The filing also reveals that the Company entered into a Consulting Agreement with Bardin earlier in 2024, accrued consulting fees, and granted him an option to purchase 5,000 shares of common stock, which was fully vested by October 22, 2024. This agreement was terminated on November 7, 2024.

Finally, Graybug Vision disclosed that Bardin and the Company have a standard indemnification agreement for directors and officers in place, filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1.

For more information about Graybug Vision’s recent developments and financial matters, investors and interested parties are directed to the official reports on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website or the Company’s publications.

The appointment of Stephen Bardin as Chief Financial Officer marks a significant step for Graybug Vision as it strengthens its leadership team for future endeavors.

