Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.920-2.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $289.0 million-$290.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $289.3 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.020-8.050 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $8.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.52. 495,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,311. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $118.48 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.66.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.69 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 22.09%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Report on Grand Canyon Education

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $211,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,249.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.