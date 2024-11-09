Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stake Cut by Nordwand Advisors LLC

Nordwand Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Grab comprises 1.4% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Grab by 53.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRAB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Grab in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Grab Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -84.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Grab had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

