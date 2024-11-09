Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Shares Up 2.4% – Here’s Why

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Gold Road Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.

About Gold Road Resources

(Get Free Report)

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold properties in Western Australia. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company was formerly known as Eleckra Mines Limited and changed its name to Gold Road Resources Limited in November 2010.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.