Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Shares Up 2.4% – Here’s Why

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
Gold Road Resources Stock Down 2.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.
About Gold Road Resources
Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold properties in Western Australia. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company was formerly known as Eleckra Mines Limited and changed its name to Gold Road Resources Limited in November 2010.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gold Road Resources
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.