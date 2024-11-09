Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) CEO Daniel T. Scavilla Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel T. Scavilla sold 60,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $4,801,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Globus Medical Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $84.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 120.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average is $68.46.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $625.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Globus Medical by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 15.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Globus Medical by 0.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,922 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Globus Medical by 6.2% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.09.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

