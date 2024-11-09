Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 12,699,032 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 5,925,770 shares.The stock last traded at $1.94 and had previously closed at $1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Globalstar from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Globalstar Stock Up 7.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,418,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,431.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $481,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,278,649 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,951.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,418,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,431.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Second Line Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Further Reading

