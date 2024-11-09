Globalink Investment Inc. Extends Deadline for Business Combination to December 9, 2024

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ: GLLIU) recently announced an extension to the deadline for completing its business combination. On November 7, 2024, the company made an aggregate deposit of $60,000 into its trust account for public stockholders. This deposit, termed the “Extension Payment,” amounts to $0.0234 per public share. The purpose of this deposit is to allow Globalink Investment Inc. additional time to finalize its initial business combination by pushing the deadline from November 9, 2024, to December 9, 2024.

This extension marks the seventeenth such instance since the company’s initial public offering back in December 9, 2021. It also represents the final extension of up to twelve extensions permitted under the current Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of the company.

A press release detailing the rationale behind the decision for the extension has been attached to the filing as Exhibit 99.1.

Globalink Investment Inc., a special purpose acquisition company, has been actively seeking opportunities for mergers, share exchanges, asset acquisitions, and more, with businesses in various industries and regions. The company is focused on targets within North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia (excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau), particularly in the medical technology and green energy sectors.

As with any forward-looking statements, there are risks and uncertainties associated. Factors that could cause future events to differ from these statements include those outlined in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as well as subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

Globalink Investment Inc. has disclosed the contact information for Say Leong Lim, Chief Executive Officer, for investor inquiries, reachable at +6012 405 0015 or via email at [email protected].

This announcement signifies an important strategic move for Globalink Investment Inc. as it works towards finalizing its business combination within the extended timeline provided.

Please note that investing in special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) involves inherent risks. Potential investors are encouraged to conduct thorough research and consult with financial advisors before making investment decisions.

