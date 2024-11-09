Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) & Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Head to Head Analysis

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) and Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Taysha Gene Therapies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilead Sciences $27.12 billion 4.43 $5.67 billion $0.82 117.76 Taysha Gene Therapies $15.45 million 19.90 -$111.57 million ($0.20) -7.50

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies. Taysha Gene Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilead Sciences 0 11 10 2 2.61 Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 8 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gilead Sciences and Taysha Gene Therapies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $91.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.25%. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus price target of $6.38, indicating a potential upside of 325.00%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Gilead Sciences.

Risk & Volatility

Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Taysha Gene Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilead Sciences 3.79% 29.34% 10.10% Taysha Gene Therapies -888.18% -168.91% -44.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Taysha Gene Therapies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis. It also offers Yescarta, Tecartus, and Trodelvy products for the treatment of oncology; Letairis, an oral formulation for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and AmBisome, a liposomal formulation for the treatment of serious invasive fungal infections. The company has collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc.; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc.; Tizona Therapeutics, Inc.; Galapagos NV; Janssen Sciences Ireland Unlimited Company; Japan Tobacco, Inc.; Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.; Arcellx, Inc.; Everest Medicines; Merck & Co, Inc.; Tentarix Biotherapeutics Inc.; and Assembly Biosciences, Inc. It also has research collaboration, option, and license agreement with Merus N.V. for the discovery of novel dual tumor-associated antigens (TAA) targeting trispecific antibodies. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

