Ghislain Houle Sells 5,741 Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.82, for a total transaction of C$865,844.99.
Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of CNR opened at C$154.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$157.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$162.43. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$149.22 and a twelve month high of C$181.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65.
Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.
