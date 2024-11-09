Ghislain Houle Sells 5,741 Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.82, for a total transaction of C$865,844.99.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CNR opened at C$154.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$157.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$162.43. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$149.22 and a twelve month high of C$181.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$169.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Veritas raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$171.07.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

