GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Raymond James

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of GFL stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,493. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.15.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 325.0% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 51.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 139.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

