Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Outperform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00.

GMAB has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of GMAB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,298. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $32.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.60 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,373,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,805,000 after buying an additional 315,355 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,462,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after purchasing an additional 103,859 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth $8,860,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 109.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 145,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

