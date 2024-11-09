General Motors (NYSE:GM) President Mark L. Reuss Sells 122,283 Shares

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) President Mark L. Reuss sold 122,283 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $6,745,130.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 126,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,190.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of General Motors by 14.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,211,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,777 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,951,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,730,000 after buying an additional 135,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Motors by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,922,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $600,291,000 after buying an additional 1,091,137 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,113,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $498,310,000 after acquiring an additional 421,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in General Motors by 2.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,847,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,052,000 after acquiring an additional 223,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GM

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.