General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $309.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $238.31 and a 1 year high of $313.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

