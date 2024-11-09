General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $54.81 and last traded at $54.38, with a volume of 4526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.06.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75.
General American Investors Company Profile
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
