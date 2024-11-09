General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $54.81 and last traded at $54.38, with a volume of 4526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.06.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

General American Investors Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General American Investors

General American Investors Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in General American Investors by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

