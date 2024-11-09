Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru Sells 3,187 Shares

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $585,069.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,282.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $189.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $101.15 and a one year high of $190.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,282,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $45,722,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 25,311.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 267,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,433,000 after acquiring an additional 266,026 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Generac by 678.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 192,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,560,000 after acquiring an additional 167,641 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Generac by 29.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 457,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,487,000 after acquiring an additional 103,439 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

