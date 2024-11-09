GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Bought by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,235,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $20,854,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $340.94 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $342.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEV. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

