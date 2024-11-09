Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GTES has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Gates Industrial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Wilson S. Neely purchased 11,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $200,793.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,800. The trade was a -200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 18.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 172.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 41,762 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth $520,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at $15,791,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 333.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

