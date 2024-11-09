Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF) Insider Sells A$120,000.00 in Stock

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Madsen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.79), for a total value of A$120,000.00 ($79,470.20).

Garda Property Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32.

Garda Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from Garda Property Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Garda Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.57%.

About Garda Property Group

Garda Diversified Property Fund is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Garda Capital Group. It invests in real estate markets of Australia. The fund intends to invest in commercial offices in city and suburban markets as well as industrial facilities along the eastern seaboard of Australia.

