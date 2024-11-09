Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 1,063 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,112 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,371 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,716,000 after purchasing an additional 523,467 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,211,000 after purchasing an additional 494,049 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9,744.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 461,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,614,000 after buying an additional 456,324 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.51 and a twelve month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.