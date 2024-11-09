Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $913,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $211.69 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $154.40 and a one year high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.33 and a 200-day moving average of $191.62.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

