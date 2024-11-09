Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 412.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $71.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.11. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $65.92 and a 12 month high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.