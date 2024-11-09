Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $17.67 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,936 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.6% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holistic Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $203,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $33,403,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 107,216 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,001,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 578 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.3% during the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 1,281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $943.80 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $562.01 and a 52-week high of $962.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $893.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $850.73. The company has a market capitalization of $418.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.71, for a total value of $1,793,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,409.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.71, for a total value of $1,793,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,210 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,409.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.15, for a total transaction of $3,921,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,091,512.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $11,238,510 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $676.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $955.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,065.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $905.30.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

