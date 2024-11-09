Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys 3,794 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $13,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STIP. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Beckerman Institutional LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,282,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 120,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $100.84 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.84 and a twelve month high of $101.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.97.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.