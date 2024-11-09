FY2027 EPS Estimates for Spectral AI Raised by HC Wainwright

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2027 EPS estimates for Spectral AI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spectral AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spectral AI’s FY2028 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Spectral AI alerts:

MDAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Spectral AI in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of Spectral AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Spectral AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDAI opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. Spectral AI has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.72.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectral AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDAI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spectral AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spectral AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spectral AI in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

About Spectral AI

(Get Free Report)

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.