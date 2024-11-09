FY2026 EPS Forecast for Teck Resources Decreased by Analyst

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.51.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TCK. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Paradigm Capital raised Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
