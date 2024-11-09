FY2025 EPS Estimates for Krystal Biotech Lowered by Analyst

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Krystal Biotech in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.78 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.69. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KRYS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.00.

KRYS stock opened at $199.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.77 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.58. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $93.95 and a 12-month high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.94 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 879.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,814,424.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 160.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

