FY2025 EPS Estimates for Arch Resources Cut by B. Riley

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $16.98 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $17.08. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arch Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.84 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $20.37 EPS.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARCH. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Arch Resources stock opened at $168.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.59. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $116.44 and a 1-year high of $187.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.13 and its 200 day moving average is $147.49.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $617.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.71 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 7.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Arch Resources news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $36,621.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.