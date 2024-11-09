FY2025 Earnings Estimate for HIMS Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Hims & Hers Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 0.9 %

HIMS stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3,444.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 208,621 shares during the period. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 206.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 37,890 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $228,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $54,171.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,694.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $54,171.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,694.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 269,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $5,478,399.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,446.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 854,547 shares of company stock worth $15,987,230 over the last 90 days. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

