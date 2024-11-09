Funding Circle SME Income Fund (LON:FCIF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Funding Circle SME Income Fund Ltd (LON:FCIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.70 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 81.80 ($1.06). Funding Circle SME Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 82.70 ($1.08), with a volume of 547,201 shares traded.
Funding Circle SME Income Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 82.70.
Funding Circle SME Income Fund Company Profile
Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.
