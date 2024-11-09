FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR) Shares Bought by Holistic Planning LLC

Holistic Planning LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,438 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March makes up approximately 0.9% of Holistic Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Holistic Planning LLC owned approximately 0.52% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAR. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 57.9% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 118.8% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

