FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02), RTT News reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

FREY stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. 8,017,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,217. FREYR Battery has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.72.

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

