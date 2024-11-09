FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02), RTT News reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.
FREYR Battery Stock Performance
FREY stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. 8,017,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,217. FREYR Battery has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.72.
FREYR Battery Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FREYR Battery
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.