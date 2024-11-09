Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.45. 874,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,303. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.37 and its 200-day moving average is $130.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.79 and a beta of 1.39. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $159.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.36 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $304,941.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,046,320.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 41.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3,670.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

