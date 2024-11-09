Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Releases Earnings Results

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $84.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.38 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 33.12%. Franklin Covey updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Franklin Covey Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FC traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,325. The firm has a market cap of $510.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FC shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

