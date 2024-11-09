Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 172.85 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 171 ($2.23). Approximately 179,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 372,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170 ($2.21).

Franchise Brands Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 160.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 171.95. The stock has a market cap of £335.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,362.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68.

Franchise Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Franchise Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Franchise Brands

In related news, insider Nigel Wray sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.08), for a total value of £11,200,000 ($14,579,536.58). Company insiders own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through B2B, Filta International, B2C, and Azura segments. It offers drain clearance solutions to commercial customers, including facilities management, construction, manufacturing, education, retail, insurance, water utilities, and public sectors under the Metro Rod name; emergency plumbing services under the Metro Plumb name; fryer management and grease, drain management, and cooking oil filtration services to restaurants, supermarkets, stadiums, healthcare, education, hotels, and amusement parks under the Filta name; and designs, installs, and services adoptable and non-adoptable pump stations under the Willow Pumps name.

