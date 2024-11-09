FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. FOX has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FOX will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,559.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,355 shares of company stock valued at $14,244,865. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in FOX by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

