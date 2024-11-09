Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fortune Brands Innovations updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.170-4.230 EPS.
Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance
NYSE:FBIN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,199. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.32. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52 week low of $59.72 and a 52 week high of $90.54.
Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.
