Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.15 and traded as low as $12.87. Fortescue shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 1,395 shares traded.
Fortescue Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13.
Fortescue Company Profile
Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.
