FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Shares of FONAR stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,559. FONAR has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $95.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33.
FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter.
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.
